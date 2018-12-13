Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Has $21.93 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 479.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,151 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $21,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 210.0% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 164,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 111,621 shares during the period. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.0% in the third quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 89,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director John R. Walter sold 7,403 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $575,509.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Downe purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $324,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $136.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

