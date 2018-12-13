Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Has $63.90 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 857,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the period. Kohl’s makes up about 2.1% of Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $63,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,523,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,113,000 after acquiring an additional 336,708 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,107,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,080,000 after acquiring an additional 320,619 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,634,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,829,000 after acquiring an additional 33,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,347,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,437,000 after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,847,000.

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

In other news, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 224,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,435.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kohl’s stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

