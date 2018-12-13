WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (WYGPY) versus Mistras Group (MG) Financial Review

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) and Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR and Mistras Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mistras Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

Mistras Group has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.49%. Given Mistras Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mistras Group is more favorable than WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Mistras Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Mistras Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mistras Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR and Mistras Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR $3.75 billion 0.66 $48.22 million N/A N/A Mistras Group $700.97 million 0.64 -$2.17 million $0.43 36.42

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Mistras Group.

Profitability

This table compares WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR and Mistras Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR N/A N/A N/A Mistras Group 1.17% 6.42% 3.21%

Dividends

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Mistras Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mistras Group beats WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Company Profile

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services. WorleyParsons Limited offers engineering and project management services to full lifecycle asset management in offshore environment; consulting and advisory services to oil and gas field development, production assurance, subsea, and topsides; engineering design and data management systems; and supply chain and logistics management services for small and large projects. It also provides construction management services; and module fabrication and field construction for conventional oil and gas facilities, oil sands and heavy oil facilities, pipeline terminals, pipeline pump and compressor stations, petrochemical plants, and thermal power facilities. In addition, the company offers dimensional control, laser scanning, and lean engineering services; and develops data collation, integrity, and remediation platforms, as well as sensor integration and machine learning, and global marketplace procurement platforms. WorleyParsons Limited was founded in 1971 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures. The company also offers leak monitoring and detection systems to detect and locate gaseous and liquid leaks in valves, vessels, pipelines, boilers, and tanks; ultrasonic equipment; and digital radiographic systems to solve specific industrial problems. In addition, it provides technology solutions, such as Acoustic Combustion Turbine Monitoring System, an online system to detect stator blade cracks in gas turbines; TANKPAC for tank inspections; POWERPAC for monitoring discharges in critical power grid transformers; and AMS boiler tube leak detection and location monitoring systems. Further, the company offers Plant Condition Monitoring Software and Systems, an enterprise software that allows its customers to collect, store, and analyze data; Advanced Data Analysis Pattern Recognition and Neural Networks Software, which enables AE experts to develop automated remote monitoring systems; and Loose Parts Monitoring Software program to monitor, detect, and evaluate metallic loose parts in nuclear reactor coolant systems. Additionally, it provides professional engineering and consulting, and online monitoring services. The company serves oil and gas, aerospace and defense, power generation, public infrastructure, chemicals, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceutical/biotechnology, and food processing industries, as well as research and engineering institutions. Mistras Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.

