WPP (WPP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note published on Monday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,375 ($17.97) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,038 ($13.56) price target on WPP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,254.21 ($16.39).

WPP stock opened at GBX 881.60 ($11.52) on Monday. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 1,121.44 ($14.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,774 ($23.18).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

