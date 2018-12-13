WPP (WPP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Pivotal Research upgraded WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

WPP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.00. 5,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.29. WPP has a one year low of $50.31 and a one year high of $103.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,429,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,023,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,838,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

