Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,441,636 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the November 15th total of 6,023,410 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,530 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,301. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 87.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 380.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,057 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 118.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $109.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $192.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $170.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

