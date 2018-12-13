X-Coin (XCO) Trading 25.1% Higher This Week

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded up 52.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. X-Coin has a total market cap of $39,046.00 and approximately $2,901.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, X-Coin has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000221 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin Profile

X-Coin (XCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2015. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-Coin is x-coin.info.

X-Coin Coin Trading

X-Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

