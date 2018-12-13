Xander Resources (XND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Xander Resources Inc (CVE:XND) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In related news, Director Bryce Clark sold 735,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9,000.00, for a total transaction of C$6,616,359,000.00.

About Xander Resources (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

