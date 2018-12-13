XDNA (XDNA) Price Tops $0.0572

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. XDNA has a total market capitalization of $181,693.00 and $2,970.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00001675 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, XDNA has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.01882823 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00433641 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020954 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00011387 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00018906 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00015980 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007686 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

XDNA Profile

XDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 3,605,518 coins and its circulating supply is 3,177,065 coins. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XDNA

XDNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

