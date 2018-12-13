XMax (XMX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. XMax has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $51,611.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One XMax token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, FCoin, DDEX and OTCBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.02503202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00141264 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00172667 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.29 or 0.09709610 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029737 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,673,438,400 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, ABCC, Graviex, CryptoBridge, DDEX, HADAX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

