XOMA (XOMA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, September 21st. S&P Equity Research cut their price target on shares of XOMA from $18.74 to $16.26 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

Shares of XOMA opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. XOMA has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 267.64% and a negative net margin of 129.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,615.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 72,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $1,023,825.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 315,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,552,664. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 57.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth approximately $631,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 135.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

