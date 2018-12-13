Xperi (XPER) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Xperi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $618.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.67. Xperi has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). Xperi had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $100.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,875,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,700,000 after purchasing an additional 638,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,171,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,791,000 after buying an additional 128,837 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,619,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,603,000 after buying an additional 520,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xperi by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after buying an additional 236,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xperi by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after buying an additional 752,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

