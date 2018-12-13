XPO Logistics (XPO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.36

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.36 and last traded at $46.66, with a volume of 21200073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $108.00 price target on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on XPO Logistics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.04%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 70,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 22.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 195,562.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/xpo-logistics-xpo-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-48-36.html.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.