Yacoin (YAC) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Yacoin (CURRENCY:YAC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Yacoin has a total market capitalization of $148,650.00 and $0.00 worth of Yacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yacoin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00705978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00020985 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00001249 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00015491 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Yacoin Profile

Yacoin (CRYPTO:YAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2013. Yacoin’s total supply is 121,719,152 coins. The Reddit community for Yacoin is /r/yacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Yacoin is www.yacoin.org. Yacoin’s official Twitter account is @YACCoin.

Buying and Selling Yacoin

Yacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

