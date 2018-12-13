Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Core Laboratories (CLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post sales of $174.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.00 million and the highest is $175.40 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $171.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $701.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $701.15 million to $703.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $744.79 million, with estimates ranging from $733.10 million to $767.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 68.00% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 403.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $156,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 73.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $225,000.

Core Laboratories stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 791,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,022. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.65. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $130.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

