Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) to Announce $1.92 EPS

Brokerages expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.64%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Dollar Tree to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.64.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,127.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,051,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,046,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,549 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,994,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,717,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,029,000 after purchasing an additional 852,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.95. 27,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

