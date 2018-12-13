Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Enbridge Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enbridge Energy Partners.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Enbridge Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Enbridge Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

EEP stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $10.81. 660,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,222. Enbridge Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%. Enbridge Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 1,102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,657,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,824 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Energy Partners Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage services assets in the United States. The company's Lakehead system consists of approximately 4,212 miles of pipe and 74 pump stations located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States.

