Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $977.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will report $977.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $981.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $974.00 million. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $837.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Keysight Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Stephen D. Williams sold 17,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $1,014,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,214.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,389,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,850,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 23,733 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.62. 1,496,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.