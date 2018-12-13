Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.17 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In other news, Director Redd Hugh purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,971.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Peery purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,624 shares of company stock worth $390,783. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 791,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.1% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 404,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 97.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 141,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 69,621 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at about $8,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value (NAV)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.