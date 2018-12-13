Zacks: Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $59.32. 15,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,401. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.9775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $377,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $581,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $3,367,900. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,866,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,054,609,000 after buying an additional 158,679 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 92.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 946,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,412,000 after buying an additional 101,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 181.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 200,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 129,331 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

