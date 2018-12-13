Zacks: Analysts Expect Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $891.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 22.13%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

ODFL stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.38. 4,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,840. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $170.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $419,457,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5,010.3% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 254,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,097,000 after acquiring an additional 249,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 107.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,549,000 after acquiring an additional 244,948 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 132.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,717,000 after acquiring an additional 163,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,456,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153,943 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

