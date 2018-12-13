Zacks: Analysts Expect WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $956.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to post sales of $956.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WABCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $939.39 million to $967.20 million. WABCO posted sales of $934.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WABCO will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WABCO.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. WABCO had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $914.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on WABCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research set a $125.00 price objective on WABCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of WABCO in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on WABCO from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of WBC stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.70. 527,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,907. WABCO has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

WABCO declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in WABCO by 11.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in WABCO by 8.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in WABCO by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 20,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in WABCO by 9.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 5,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in WABCO by 21.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

