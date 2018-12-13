Zacks: Analysts Set $88.00 Price Target for Neenah Inc (NP)

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $88.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neenah an industry rank of 191 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Neenah from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

NP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.00. 136,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. Neenah has a one year low of $63.14 and a one year high of $96.15.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.30). Neenah had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neenah will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Neenah’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

In other news, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $179,061.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,781.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Neenah by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,025,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Neenah during the third quarter valued at $4,703,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Neenah during the third quarter valued at $1,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neenah by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

