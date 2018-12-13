Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander Brasil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. Banco Santander Brasil reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banco Santander Brasil.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSBR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander Brasil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. HSBC lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 878.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,659,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,052,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,275,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,098,000 after buying an additional 320,220 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

