Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $879,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 210,188 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $27,774,242.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,336 shares in the company, valued at $51,182,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,256 shares of company stock worth $43,588,422 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,583,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,735 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,308,000 after purchasing an additional 831,086 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 553.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 601,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,185,000 after purchasing an additional 509,066 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,950,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,315,000 after purchasing an additional 472,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $99.99 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

