Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07.

OVID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.