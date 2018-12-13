Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07.

OVID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply