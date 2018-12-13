Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boeing Co (BA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.96 Billion

Analysts expect that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will post $26.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.69 billion. Boeing reported sales of $25.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $99.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.95 billion to $100.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $106.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $103.45 billion to $107.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boeing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Societe Generale set a $409.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.21.

In related news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.47. 2,246,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Boeing has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $394.28. The company has a market cap of $182.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.