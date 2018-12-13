Zacks: Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.52. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.50 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 14.32%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

DEI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.72. 35,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,726. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 49.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 162,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

