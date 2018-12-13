Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $5.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Wedbush set a $133.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.96.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.44. 96,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,631. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $151.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $117,287.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,470.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $3,409,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,950 shares of company stock worth $8,818,478 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 38.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,972 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,908 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after buying an additional 187,609 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.