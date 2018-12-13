Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enbridge Inc (ENB) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Enbridge also posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enbridge.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.82 per share, for a total transaction of $331,673.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,356.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Enbridge by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,014,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,260,806,000 after buying an additional 43,094,629 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,644,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,031,000 after buying an additional 5,319,398 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,581,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $599,604,000 after buying an additional 3,285,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,457,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,350,000 after buying an additional 1,796,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,038,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,171. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.82%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enbridge (ENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.