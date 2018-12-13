Zacks: Brokerages Expect Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce $4.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the highest is $4.23 billion. Netflix posted sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $15.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $15.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.24 billion to $20.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie set a $315.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.81.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $276.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,365,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,401,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Netflix has a 1 year low of $185.22 and a 1 year high of $423.21. The firm has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 105,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.75, for a total transaction of $34,804,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,804,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 331,450 shares of company stock worth $107,898,595. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

