Zacks: Brokerages Set $31.00 Price Target for Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $31.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Goosehead Insurance an industry rank of 103 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, insider Camille Peterson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $77,283.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael C. Colby sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $558,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,827.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $20,355,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $12,772,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $5,753,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $4,534,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $3,744,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSHD traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $27.35. 4,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,189. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

