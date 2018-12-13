Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Helen of Troy (HELE) to Hold

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Helen of Troy’s shares have surpassed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of focus on Leadership Brands as well as robust online sales and core business advancements. Such factors have boosted the top line during the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Management is on track with investments in product launches, marketing efforts and e-commerce strategies for Leadership Brands, which grew 20.5% in the second quarter. Further, the company has been progressing well with the Project Refuel program, which is expected to generate annualized profit growth of nearly $8.0-$10.0 million during its entire course. On the flip side, the Beauty segment has been sluggish for a while and is expected to continue declining in fiscal 2019. Also, adverse product mix, input cost inflation, impacts of tariff changes and variability in cough/Cold/Flu seasons may dent performance.”

HELE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $151.00 target price on Helen of Troy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $140.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $145.46.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.19 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 7.00%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $78,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Helen of Troy by 1,338.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,645,000 after buying an additional 853,013 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at $32,951,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 157.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,444,000 after buying an additional 240,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,275,000 after buying an additional 142,827 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 160.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after buying an additional 125,785 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

