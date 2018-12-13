Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ have underperformed the industry on the NYSE, year to date. Strong capital ratios and organic growth are likely to drive the company’s bottom-line growth. Also, the company’s prospects look encouraging, as it focuses on several strategies under its medium-term business plan and global expansion. Nonetheless, the company's revenues continue to remain under pressure due to the negative interest rates in Japan. Also, rising costs due to strict regulations in overseas business remains a key concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of MUFG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,926. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,472,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,461,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,483,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,410,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,720,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

