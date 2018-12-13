Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dine Brands Global (DIN) to Sell

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.50 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of DIN stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.00. 345,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,708. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of -0.04. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $95.09.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $36,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.