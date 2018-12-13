Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BankFinancial (BFIN) to Hold

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th.

BankFinancial stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $253.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BankFinancial has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 19.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 123.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 57,733 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the third quarter valued at $685,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the second quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

