Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Swisscom (SCMWY) to Hold

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.45. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland and Italy. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

