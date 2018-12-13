Zacks: Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 100 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RVSB. Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,476 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after buying an additional 269,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

