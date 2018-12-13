Zacks: SJW Group (SJW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. SJW Group’s rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $66.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SJW Group an industry rank of 70 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SJW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SJW Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the third quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 212,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.04. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $68.42.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $124.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 12.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

