Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) Shares Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 321.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,250 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 205.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,055,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,539,000 after purchasing an additional 188,745 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 144.8% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,611,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 952,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 255.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 275,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.87. Zai Lab Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $27.34.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

