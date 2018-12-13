Zai Lab (ZLAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,189,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 829% from the previous session’s volume of 128,098 shares.The stock last traded at $24.72 and had previously closed at $21.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 205.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 42,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,055,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,539,000 after acquiring an additional 188,745 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth about $3,896,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth about $6,259,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

