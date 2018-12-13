ZCore (ZCR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17,115.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00006224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. ZCore has a total market cap of $514,700.00 and $17,115.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000033 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00001788 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 2,423,610 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

