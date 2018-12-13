ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Stake Lowered by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,225 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 36,568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 201,063 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 96,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 48,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $452.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.94. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

