Zivo Bioscience Inc (ZIVO) Director Purchases $25,560.00 in Stock

Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore acquired 213,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $25,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZIVO remained flat at $$0.14 on Thursday. 61,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,037. Zivo Bioscience Inc has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.19.

Zivo Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and identification of natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company intends to license and sell its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, food, dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications.

