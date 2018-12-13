Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Position Trimmed by Tyvor Capital LLC

Tyvor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,906 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,045 shares during the quarter. Zumiez makes up approximately 0.1% of Tyvor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tyvor Capital LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 246.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZUMZ. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zumiez to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zumiez from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $248.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.70 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $54,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

