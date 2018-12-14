$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Venator Materials posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Venator Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $17.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

In related news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 34.4% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,227,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,835 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,112,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 258,882 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,729,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,566,000 after acquiring an additional 99,325 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 1,048.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,776,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

VNTR stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.27. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

