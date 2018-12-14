$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.13. Ryerson posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 555.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Ryerson had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Ryerson’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

NYSE:RYI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 98,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,446. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner acquired 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 215,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,055.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,625 shares of company stock worth $113,158. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Ryerson in the third quarter valued at $222,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 59.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

