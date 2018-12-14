$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for eBay Inc (EBAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. eBay posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. 240,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,134,494. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

In other eBay news, SVP Joo Man Park sold 18,283 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $522,528.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,921.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 33,652 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $983,647.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,246.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,461 shares of company stock worth $2,643,165. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 18.2% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 884,418 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 136,488 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 60.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 74.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,883,506 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $590,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,060 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,881,641 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $128,172,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $5,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

