$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Molson Coors Brewing posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $168,181.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,000.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,785 shares of company stock valued at $495,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 607,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.00. 1,569,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $55.52 and a one year high of $85.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

