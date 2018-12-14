0xcert Trading Down 28.4% Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $167,731.00 and $157,616.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.02130016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00139753 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00173626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031168 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031333 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

